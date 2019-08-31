Report: Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott getting closer

Getty Images

Don’t rule out Ezekiel Elliott playing for the Cowboys in Week One.

Elliott and the Cowboys are getting closer on a new deal and hope to have it done this weekend, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That comes after a week in which Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones downplayed the importance of getting Elliott’s deal done right away, saying what really matters is having Elliott healthy for a playoff run down the stretch.

Elliott was said to want to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL, and it’s unclear whether Jones was willing to go that high. But it’s looking more likely that Jones will go high enough to get Elliott into the fold before the Cowboys open their season next Sunday against the Giants.