Report: Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott getting closer

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

Don’t rule out Ezekiel Elliott playing for the Cowboys in Week One.

Elliott and the Cowboys are getting closer on a new deal and hope to have it done this weekend, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That comes after a week in which Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones downplayed the importance of getting Elliott’s deal done right away, saying what really matters is having Elliott healthy for a playoff run down the stretch.

Elliott was said to want to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL, and it’s unclear whether Jones was willing to go that high. But it’s looking more likely that Jones will go high enough to get Elliott into the fold before the Cowboys open their season next Sunday against the Giants.

11 responses to “Report: Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott getting closer

  3. This whole problem is because the Rams drastically overpaid Girly. So Zeke is saying because the Rams are fools; Cowboys you have to be fools also. So the Cowboys will prove that no one is a bigger fool than Jerry.

  4. Zeke deserves a raise, no denying that. I jus hope Cowboys protect themselves against off field incidents that could lead to suspension. Give him a raise but put in escalators and bonuses that have to be earned thru availability and production. Make Zeke accountable for how much money he can earn.

  5. McCaffrey and Kamara better be paying attention…they both should follow Zekes path after this year…hold out for a new contract before getting 5th year optioned in McCaffrey’s case…or Franchise tagged in Kamara’s case…

  6. Avenging Cowboy says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:52 pm
    The rest of the NFL is praying that this isn’t true.

    …….

    Yes, obviously because the Cowboys are undefeated since drafting him.

    Great back? Yep. Does him signing for huge dollars make his production on the field better? No. Does it make the Cowboys better vs what he had to play for since draft day? Also no.

  8. The Cowboys are not super bowl contenders without Zeke, period. And Jerry knows it.

    You can deny it all you want, but Zeke has all the leverage here. It’s the final year of cheap Dak and this is the last super bowl window that Jerry will live to see most likely. All of the chatter from Jerry and Stephen Jones about Tony Pollard and setting the market reeks of desperation.

  10. Was there any doubt? The Cowboys will overpay him with a huge signing bonus and maybe a 4 year deal….then cut him after the 2nd year of the contract in 2021. I say 4 years 70 million with half guaranteed.

  11. You want Elliott to spend his best and most productive years with the team. Structure the contract so you can get out of it if injuries start to become a factor.

    Gurley’s production is commensurate with his salary. Rams were not fools for paying him. They were fools when they traded Eric Dickerson rather than pay him. That might’ve cost them a Super Bowl. They were fools when they traded Jerome Bettis rather than pay him. He had 10 000 yards left on his tires.

