Report: Seahawks and Texans have agreed to Jadeveon Clowney trade

Getty Images

The Seahawks appear to have their guy.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Seahawks and Texans “have agreed to trade parameters” which will send Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle.

It’s a huge get for the Seahawks, as they land a pass-rusher to partner with Ezekiel Ansah, after dealing Frank Clark to the Chiefs.

But it also comes with a risk, as Clowney’s effectively a one-year rental. They can’t negotiate a long-term deal with him, so he’s months away from free agency again.

There’s no word on what the Texans are getting in return, though Glazer mentions “other players” (which is plural) needing to pass physicals among the “moving parts” which need to be completed.

Duane Brown and the rest of you should keep your eyes peeled for details on this one.