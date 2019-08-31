Report: Seahawks deep in talks for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

When Duane Brown tweets googly eyes, it appears we should pay attention.

The Seahawks left tackle didn’t directly reference former Texans teammate Jadeveon Clowney when he used that emoji in a tweet early on Saturday, but many drew a connection between the tweet and trade chatter around the linebacker. Reports this week had Clowney interested in a potential trade to Seattle and it seems things are moving in that direction.

NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are deep in talks about trading for Clowney, who has not signed his franchise tag and would need to do so in order to facilitate any trade. He would not be able to work out a long-term deal with the Seahawks in the event of a trade, but that’s the case anywhere he plays in 2019 and attempts to move him to the Dolphins appear to be going nowhere.

There’s no word on compensation coming back to Houston. The Texans were said to be looking for left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Dolphins, but reacquiring Brown probably isn’t on the table.