Report: Texans, Jets looking to trade for a running back

The Texans lost Lamar Miller for the season when he tore his ACL last Saturday night and the lack of experienced depth behind Duke Johnson led to plenty of speculation that they’d look for running back help ahead of Week One.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team is “actively looking” for that help on the trade market with the deadline to set 53-man rosters coming at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

There’s no word on where the Texans are looking for that running back, but the ongoing effort to trade Jadeveon Clowney could be part of the picture. While Clowney is reportedly resistant to the idea of going to the Dolphins, he could be amenable to another team and the Texans could strengthen their backfield in return.

Wilson also reports that the Jets are looking for a running back. With Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery at the top of the depth chart, it would seem that any deal would be more about depth as the team is parting ways with Elijah McGuire.