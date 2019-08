Getty Images

The Saints are cutting tight end Dan Arnold, Nick Underhill of TheAthletic.com reports.

New Orleans converted him from receiver last year.

He played 10 games with one start in 2018 and made 12 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

In four preseason games, Arnold made seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Arnold’s departure leaves the Saints with Jared Cook, Josh Hill and rookie Alize Mack at the position.