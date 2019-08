Getty Images

Veterans who aren’t starters can often become endangered species this time of year, as teams don’t want to guarantee any more salary than they have to.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints are cutting veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood.

A former first-rounder of the Steelers, Hood has bounced around a bit.

He was added just before training camp, after finishing last season with the Dolphins. He’s also been with Washington, Chicago, and Jacksonville.