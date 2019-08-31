Saints release Chris Banjo, Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams

Getty Images

The Saints have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2019 season.

The group does not include veteran defensive tackles Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams, each of whom looked like possible members of the team with David Onyemata suspended for the opener and Sheldon Rankins still working his way back from a torn Achilles. Onyemata’s suspension is now in effect so he does not count against the 53-man roster.

Safety and special teams ace Chris Banjo was also released. He signed a three-year extension with the team earlier this year. Fullback Michael Burton and tackle Michael Ola round out the group of veterans who were released on Sunday.

The Saints waived tight end Dan Arnold, wide receiver Emmanuel Butler, defensive back T.J. Green, linebacker Porter Gustin, center Marcus Henry, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II, tight end Alize Mack, defensive lineman Devine Ozigbo and defensive back Terrell Williams Jr. They placed offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse, cornerback Marcus Sherels and offensive lineman Cameron Tom on injured reserve.

The Saints also announced that defensive end Carl Granderson has been reinstated from the Commissioner Exempt list. They have a two-week roster exemption for Granderson, who had a six-month jail sentence for sexual battery suspended. The crime took place before Granderson was drafted by the Saints in April.

Finally, tackle Jermon Bushrod has been placed on the reserve/retired list a day after signing a ceremonial deal with the team.