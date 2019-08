Getty Images

With one pass rusher in, another one is out.

The Seahawks, after trading for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, has released defensive end Cassius Marsh, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL.

A fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014, he has played in Seattle, New England, and San Francisco.

Marsh has appeared in 68 regular-season games with 11.5 sacks. As a vested veteran, he instantly becomes a free agent.