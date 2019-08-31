Seahawks cut Jaron Brown

Getty Images

With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks suddenly have a need for cap space. And a starting receiver is losing his job as a result.

Seattle is releasing wide receiver Jaron Brown, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

That move saves Brown’s $2.75 million off this year’s salary cap, and that’s space Seattle needs for Clowney, whose trade from the Texans is expected to be finalized today.

The 29-year-old Brown signed with the Seahawks last year and caught just 14 passes for 166 yards, but he was an effective red zone target, with five touchdowns. This year Brown was expected to be a starter for Seattle. Instead he’ll be a free agent.