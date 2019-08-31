Seahawks trim roster to 53 as Clowney trade yet to finalize

Getty Images

The Seahawks are still waiting for their acquisition of Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to be finalized as Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin remain on their 53-man roster for the time being following the league’s 1 p.m. PT deadline to trim rosters.

The league transaction wire has Clowney signing his franchise tag tender with Houston, which was a necessary step in completing the deal with the Seahawks. However, the only trade completed as a part of Saturday’s roster moves with the acquisition of cornerback Parry Nickerson from the New York Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick. When the trade finally gets processed with physicals completed, Clowney will be added to the roster and Seattle will have an open roster spot.

That could explain one of the more interesting developments of Seattle’s roster moves on Saturday. The team released veteran quarterback Geno Smith and waived Paxton Lynch as well, leaving Russell Wilson as the only quarterback on the team’s roster. They will need a backup quarterback and Smith seemingly won the job with his play throughout the preseason. But as a veteran Smith doesn’t have to clear waivers, which could allow Seattle to release him and re-sign him Sunday (perhaps with some financial incentive attached) to give them the temporary flexibility to complete the Clowney trade and get Mingo and Martin off the roster. Once completed they will have an open roster spot to bring Smith back. As an added bonus, it could allow the team to get any injured players (tight end Ed Dickson, center Joey Hunt, linebacker Shaquem Griffin) to the injured reserve list to preserve their ability to return later in the season as well, if needed.

For the time being, Smith was one of nine veterans released by Seattle on Saturday: fullback Nick Bellore, wide receiver Jaron Brown, defensive end Cassius Marsh, defensive tackles Earl Mitchell and Jamie Meder, center Marcus Martin and defensive backs Deshawn Shead and Jamar Taylor.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was moved to the reserve/suspended list, where he’ll be for the next six weeks following a suspension for a domestic incident. Guard Jordan Simmons was placed on injured reserve following knee surgery. Rookie draft picks guard Phil Haynes (sports hernia) and defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas (back) remain on the physically unable to perform list and will also be out at least six weeks.

Cornerback Jeremy Boykins and linebacker Justin Currie were waived/injured.

Additional players waived by Seattle were: quarterback J.T. Barrett running backs Bo Scarbrough, J.D. McKissic and Xavier Turner, receivers Jazz Ferguson, Khalil Lewis, Nyquan Murray, Keenan Reynolds and Terry Wright, tackles Elijah Nkansah and Bryan Wallace, guards Will Holden, Jordan Roos and Landon Turner, tight ends Jacob Hollister, Jackson Harris and Wes Saxton, linebacker Jawuan Johnson, Logan Tago and Juwon Young, cornerback Simeon Thomas and safety Shalom Luani.