Steelers reach roster limit

Getty Images

The Steelers released a pair of this year’s draft picks among their moves to get to the 53-man limit.

They released sixth-round linebacker Sutton Smith and seventh-round tackle Derwin Grey, along with veteran wideout Eli Rogers.

They also parted ways with quarterback Devlin Hodges, running backs Trey Edmunds, Travon McMillian and Malik Williams, receivers Trey Griffey, Johnny Holton, Tevin Jones, Brandon Reilly, and Diontae Spencer, tight ends Micky Crum, Kevin Rader, Christian Scotland-Williamson, and Trevor Wood, and offensive linemen Garrett Brumfield, J.C. Hassanauer, Patrick Morris, and Damian Prince, defensive backs Marcus Allen, Dravon Askew-Henry, Marcelis Branch, Jhvonte Dean, P.J. Locke, and Trevon Mathis, linebackers Jayrone Elliott, Christian Kuntz, Tegray Scales, and Robert Spillane, defensive linemen Winston Craig, Greg Gilmore, Henry Mondeaux, Casey Sayles, and Conor Sheehy, kicker Matthew Wright, and punter Ian Berryman.

They also traded offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins to the Buccaneers, sending a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and receiving Tampa’s sixth-round pick in 2021.