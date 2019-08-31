Tank Carradine, Cornell Armstrong, Dwayne Allen out in Miami

Getty Images

Tank Carradine will keep looking for his “perfect fit.” He thought he had found it in Miami.

Apparently not.

The Dolphins have cut the defensive end, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Miami also is cutting cornerback Cornell Armstrong, a sixth-round pick last year, according to his agent, Brett Tessler. Armstrong played 15 games last season.

The Dolphins also are moving on without cornerback Torry McTyer, and they reached an injury settlement with tight end Dwayne Allen, according to a source.

Allen played 13 games with eight starts for the Patriots last season, though he made only three catches for 27 yards.