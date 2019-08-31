Technical glitch contributes to 15-percent dip in Hard Knocks ratings

Getty Images

Bad news: The premiere-night audience for the fourth episode of Hard Knocks dropped significantly from the prior week’s show. Good news (sort of): A technical glitch kept the viewership down via digital viewing as the episode debuted.

Better news: A lot of people watched the episode, even though it was the most boring one of the season, by far.

According to HBO, the fourth episode of the Raiders-based program drew 654,000 viewers on Tuesday night. That’s down by 15 percent from the third episode’s 772,000 viewers for the first night the show was available.

The episode’s availability on HBO Go and HBO Now was delayed by more than an hour, due to a technical issue. Usually, the digital version becomes available the moment HBO plays the show for the first time.

In just two weeks, the premiere-night audience for Hard Knocks has dropped by more than 26 percent.

Still, the franchise has done well through later viewings. The debut episode has generated 4.7 million total viewers across all platforms.

And even though the Antonio Brown drama has subsided, Pittsburgh continues to be the top market for the show, followed by Buffalo (whose local team tried to trade for Brown) and Cincinnati (whose local team no longer has to deal with him twice per year).

The final episode for the 2019 season debuts on Tuesday night, two days before the start of the NFL’s regular season. Unless something dramatic happens for the Raiders this weekend, it could be a struggle to crack 600,000 premiere-night viewers.