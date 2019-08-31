Texans cut 2018 third-rounder Martinas Rankin

Getty Images

Martinas Rankin was expected to compete for a starting job. Instead, he is searching for a new team.

The Texans are cutting their former third-round pick, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston will keep Senio Kelemete behind first-round pick Tytus Howard at left guard, and Greg Mancz can backup at both center and guard.

The Texans made Rankin a third-round draft choice last year. He started games at left tackle and left guard as a rookie.

He started Thursday night’s preseason game against the Rams, which never is a good sign for a player trying to make a roster. Rankin now will get a chance to catch on somewhere else.