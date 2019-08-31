Texans get Barkevious Mingo, Jake Martin, third-round pick for Clowney

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
The trade terms are in on the Jadeveon Clowney deal, and the Texans aren’t getting a lot.

Clowney is heading to Seattle, and in return the Seahawks are sending Barkevious Mingo, Jake Martin and a 2020 third-round draft pick to Houston, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Mingo was a high draft pick who never lived up to expectations, and there was talk out of Seattle that he was about to get released after a so-so preseason. Martin was a sixth-round pick last year who had three sacks as a rookie. Both are pass rushers, neither is close to the same kind of pass rusher as Clowney.

The Texans, who currently do not have a general manager, are sure to take plenty of criticism for this deal. Clowney is an elite talent, and the Texans aren’t getting much for him.

  4. They got a 3rd round pick and didn’t have to pay ~$16M for a guy whose biggest contribution was being on the injured list. They may not have gotten much but it’s an addition by subtraction for them.

  5. Well better the Seahawks than the Eagles.

    I hope Clowney has a good season, has a ton of sacks, then gets paid. He is a good player that deserved better than he got from the FO in Houston.

  8. Houston did ok. Main thing was get rid of Clowney cuz O”Brien hates him.

    I’m surprised.
    Thought Seattle would overpay.
    But they did good.

    O”Brien is not meant for this work, ya know?

  13. Seahawks gave away a $4m LB they were going to cut anyway, Jacob Martin (who has some good potential) and a third rounder. If Clowney signs with a different team next year, Seahawks will get a third round compensatory pick back.

    Yeah, hard to see a downside for the Seahawks.

  14. In a span of 2 years Bill O’Brien has single handedly weakened a Great Defense, a good Offensive Line( sort of) and increased Deshaun Watson’s odds of sustaining a Catastrophic Injury and shortening his NFL Career by retiring within 5 years. Cal McNair is the worst owner in the NFL and the Texans have replaced the Cleveland Browns as being the most inept and dumbest NFL Team.

  15. I agree with the texans moving him but they got nothing for a guy with his talent and his position who is still on a rookie deal. This isn’t the worst trade given the situation, but Seattle has to be jumping up and down.

    If he stays healthy (and injuries tend to be more a fluke thing), he’s going to be a monster. He was really good when on the field in the games I saw.

  21. For all the Clowney haters: Dude plays the run as well as pressures the qb. Pete Carroll is looking at him and seeing Chris Clemons. Pete has a great track record of developing players like Jadeveon. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him post a career high sacking the qb as Carroll’s LEO.

  23. andreboy1 says:
    Why pay Clowney instead of Frank Clark? Frank is a much, much better player.
    ——————————————-
    Clark had too many character concerns to invest $100 million in.

  24. Clowney is an elite talent, and the Texans aren’t getting much for him.

    Again…..WHERE is the evidence of this? 29 sacks in FIVE years and he plays on the other side of a THREE TIME DPOY!!!!!

    The media is CLUELESS on this guy. He should send Vincent Brown a cut of his next deal because he is still – STILL – making a living off of when Clowney hit him when he was unblocked in a second tier college bowl game 5 YEARS AGO.

    It’s a joke.

  26. Don’t despair Texans fans. Martin is going to be a good football player provided the Texans use him right.

  27. Clowney is good, maybe just a little better than OK, but surely not the number 1, number 1 Houston drafted for. Plays when he wants to and will be injured somewhere during the season and miss games. Don’t need him.

  28. Avenging Cowboy says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    The Texans just got robbed. As a Cowboy fan this Seahawk team is starting to worry me.

    Ha….as a Dallas fan, you should be worried ..period.

  32. Texans didn’t get fleeced. Clowney has been “good” at best and $16mil and then he’s a free agent plus a couple of players one of which may be well in a new setting.

    The way compensatory picks work they may not even get a pick if he leaves and if so it’ll be very low.

  33. Is he going to be tendered as a linebacker or a defensive end? Seahawks use a LEO, hybrid position. It’s the difference between $15 Million and $18 Million.

  34. Wow. Once Jarran Reed comes back in Week 7, the Seahawks will have arguably one of the best front 7 in the league. Assuming Ziggy Ansah stays healthy, that is. Martin will do well in Houston. Mingo will have probably his final shot to live up to his draft number. And we still have a third round pick!

  36. Clowney is hit or miss. Because it is a contract year, Seahawks will get a good year from him.

    For the Texans, getting Mingo is low risk, but don’t understand how they didn’t get an offensive lineman.

  39. This is what happens when there is no general manager to be the voice of reason. Are the Texans regretting that they didn’t give up a lousy draft pick for Nick Caserio? The Seahawks should be punished for taking advantage of a helpless team. Roger?

  41. kamthechancellor says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    For all the Clowney haters: Dude plays the run as well as pressures the qb. Pete Carroll is looking at him and seeing Chris Clemons. Pete has a great track record of developing players like Jadeveon. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him post a career high sacking the qb as Carroll’s LEO.

    Um, that would be sound logic….except that Clemons was undrafted and actually had to WORK HARD to make several NFL rosters.

    Your boy went NO. 1 OVERALL and his first team just traded him for a Whopper with a chocolate shake.

    Clemons also tore up his knee TWICE and still had a 12 year career WITH a championship.

    Your boy thinks he should be adored AND paid for just showing up.

    You might want to think about that comparison one more time.

  42. Clowney is healthy for about 6 games a year, Ziggy Ansah is healthy for about 4 games a year, so if they can get a pass rusher who can cover the 6 games that’s one position covered.

  43. Everyone is forgetting Clowney had knee micro-fracture surgery in the recent past. Mixed long-term results with that surgery.

  45. Am I reading this correctly?
    Seattle gives up Mingo, a guy they were going to cut and has done nothing. They throw in a back up – undersized defensive end and a draft pick they’ll get back if Clowney moves on.

    Houston, you have a problem!

  46. A fair trade. it’s similar to the Patriot’s trade of Chandler Jones a few years ago. They received Cooper (a bag of balls) and I believe a second rounder, which Belichick traded down for two picks which became Joe Thuney (a starter from day one) and Malcolm Mitchell. But more important, they avoided either having to pay him big bucks or him leaving the next year for a comp pick the year after. And MOST important, the money they didn’t spend on him they spent a year and a half later on Gilmore. If they had signed Jones (which they wouldn’t have), they never would have been able to afford to sign Gilmore. With any of these kind of trades you can’t ignore the cap savings which can be used elsewhere.

  47. 60 qb pressures and 40 tackles for loss last two years. Only two other edge players have done this. PFF. Don’t act like this guy doesn’t instantly upgrade the Seahawks defense.

  48. The problem was that they waited too long to trade him. Should have traded him before applying the franchise tag. Houston is an organization without a leader, a ship without a rudder and this deal is just a symptom of the dysfunction in the front office.

  49. Bison, you obviously are down on the guy, or the Seahawks, or both, but Seattle loves guys like Clowney. They love fast twitch, super athletes and are willing to take a chance health wise on these guys. Maybe they line up Collier on one side and rotate Ansah and Clowney at LEO to keep them fresh and healthy. Pete’s track record is a good one with edge guys and my comp to Clemons had more to do with underachieving in one scheme then thriving under Carroll’s. Which seems to have happened with guys like Clem, Avril, Bennet, etc. AND…Seattle gave up basically nothing to get him.

  51. This deal is proof that Houston should have given what the Patriots wanted for Nick Caserio. They would have given something to get Caserio but would have made it all back and then some for Clowney.

  52. The owner of the Texans should fire the employee responsible for this “trade.” In fact I wouldn’t call this a trade – more like swindled.

  54. Gaines got fired for not trading him before/during the draft. Clowney is overrated and they got what they could at this point. He was was the #1 player in his recruiting class and #1 pick in the draft and still lives off that reputation.

  55. nflbrotherhood says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:32 pm
    Everyone is forgetting Clowney had knee micro-fracture surgery in the recent past. Mixed long-term results with that surgery.

    4 4 Rate This

    ————————
    he and clay matthews might be the most overrated do nothings of the last decade

    clowney turned into a cancer

    good on houston to get anything
    for the bust

  56. Boy everyone did this after Chicago traded for Mack. 95% of the posts were how the Bears fleeced the Raiders. It’s like common sense goes right out the window in the moments after deals are done. Clowney is a 1 year rental. Seattle can’t even negotiate a contract with him say after week 8 if he stays healthy and looks good until after the season is over. Martin has a ton of upside and is in his 2nd year along with a 3rd. That’s a fair deal.

  57. So ‘Hawks essentially traded $100M character risk Clark + backup Martin + 3rd (+ Mingo n his $4M salary who was getting cut anyhow) for motivated $16M Clowney + 1st + 2nd + a 3rd ??! N if Clowney doesnt cut it we may get the 3rd back .. Hahahahaha .. one year dynasty my ace .. people been hating hawks for years cuz we’re most enjoyable team this decade besides sneaky video capturin’, killer employin’, ball deflatin’ patsies .. 🤡 .. Go ‘Hawks !!

  58. mooncussers says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:38 pm
    A fair trade. it’s similar to the Patriot’s trade of Chandler Jones a few years ago. They received Cooper (a bag of balls) and I believe a second rounder, which Belichick traded down for two picks which became Joe Thuney (a starter from day one) and Malcolm Mitchell. But more important, they avoided either having to pay him big bucks or him leaving the next year for a comp pick the year after. And MOST important, the money they didn’t spend on him they spent a year and a half later on Gilmore. If they had signed Jones (which they wouldn’t have), they never would have been able to afford to sign Gilmore. With any of these kind of trades you can’t ignore the cap savings which can be used elsewhere.

    _________________________
    Over the past 3 seasons, no player in the nfl has had more sacks than chandler jones. Cards gave up a 2nd round pick and a OL they were about to cut for a HOF pass rusher. Cards also signed him to a very reasonable contract. Comparing clowney to jones is a joke.

  59. mooncussers says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:38 pm
    A fair trade. it’s similar to the Patriot’s trade of Chandler Jones a few years ago. They received Cooper (a bag of balls) and I believe a second rounder, which Belichick traded down for two picks which became Joe Thuney (a starter from day one) and Malcolm Mitchell. But more important, they avoided either having to pay him big bucks or him leaving the next year for a comp pick the year after. And MOST important, the money they didn’t spend on him they spent a year and a half later on Gilmore. If they had signed Jones (which they wouldn’t have), they never would have been able to afford to sign Gilmore. With any of these kind of trades you can’t ignore the cap savings which can be used elsewhere.

    4 4 Rate This

    ————————-

    someone gets it

    you don’t overpay busts and cancers who don’t want to win

  61. It looks to me like both teams got robbed. One team did get a cancer who’s always injured; the other got a third round pick, 2 stiffs and cap relief.

    Overall, though, this should be a nail in the BOB GM coffin. Not getting OL help with a chip like Clowney is pretty unforgivable. Remember all the OL help Ryan Grigson got for Andrew Luck? Same thing, he’s going to end Watson’s career early.

  62. As a Dolphin fan I’m thrilled the deal didn’t go through. Tunsil is an elite LT. You don’t give up elite young players on a rebuild. Clowney will regret this decision. Miami has basically a double draft next year plus 100m to spend in free agency. They will be a playoff team in 2 years.

  65. kamthechancellor says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    60 qb pressures and 40 tackles for loss last two years. Only two other edge players have done this. PFF. Don’t act like this guy doesn’t instantly upgrade the Seahawks defense.

    It really doesn’t. Seriously, you’re going to trot out PRESSURES (aka Mamulas) when he’s got the only 3 time Defensive Player of the year occupying an extra blocker? Bro I know you gotta blow your horn cuz he’s your boy now but please. “Pressures” just means he didn’t get there. I repeat: No. 1 Pick overall in the entire draft and 29 sacks TOTAL in 5 seasons.

    And you think the other walking IR candidate on the other side is going to take some of the “pressure” off?

    I guess he’s better than the living, breathing league suspension that you pawned off on the Chiefs.

    So…there’s that.

  66. Why do people keep saying Clowney never plays?
    His rookie year was cut short, I just looked up his game by game summary, the guy plays a lot! 9 sacks the last two years each, solid against the run. Houston got a couple of back up guys and draft pick. Robbery!

  71. You guys must not have watched clowney in the NFL. He was a slightly above average pass rusher at best and never had double digest sacks in his career playing opposite of jj watt who gets most of the attention! He’s a clown who wanted to reset the market off of a viral video of a tackle he once made in college!! As a Texans fan I’m so happy we didn’t waste money on this 🤡! He isn’t worth it. Seattle will have to pay this man 17 mill a yr to keep him hahah😂😂😂 And whoever thought he was a probowler and voted for him was dumber than a box orf rocks. Clowney has all the talent in the world with no passion to use it! Bum

  72. Clowney has some bad tendencies that should suit him well in Seattle where discipline takes a backseat

  73. So the Texans basically got a third round pick for a former #1 overall pick. But still, I’m not sure who got the better deal. I guess it depends on who that 3rd round pick ends up being. Hey, Joe Montana was a third round pick. So was Russell Wilson. Coaches get tired of players who don’t give 100%. I don’t blame O’Brien at all. Obviously there wasn’t a huge demand for Clowney.

  75. Seattle now has 2 of Houston’s #1 picks – Brown and Clowney. They are both talented players who the Texans wouldn’t pay and, in the end, couldn’t even convince to play (I know Brown played a bit, but you could sure tell he didn’t want to be out there).
    Something is badly wrong in H Town. They let too many talented players leave, and can’t develop replacements. If Watson gets hurt, or decides he’s had enough getting sacked, this team will fall apart like the 49ers did a few years ago.

  76. Wow I dont care this may be a one year rental. Seattle pass rush was the biggest concern, they had multiple 2nd and 3rd picks next year.

    Good job John Scheidier.

  77. Houston was in a tough spot. Seattle did well to pull this off w/o giving up a running back or O lineman. Really no downside for Seattle. One year rental for a guy that will probably bring back a 3rd rounder in 2021. As for Houston, getting a bag of donuts probably better than a bag of Doritos.

  78. OMG! Call the NFL FBI! The Texans just got robbed! They gave up an all pro, gifted, young, defensive nightmare for a 3rd round pick and 2 bags of chips! Stale! With no salsa or guac! How sad!

  80. The Texans got what they deserve (i.e. not much) by picking Clowney first overall instead of a quarterback (or trading down for more picks to still get their quarterback), when they had a playoff contender but sorely needed a franchise quarterback. Now they get a couple of journeymen and a third round pick for their mistake.

