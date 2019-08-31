Texans get Barkevious Mingo, Jake Martin, third-round pick for Clowney

Getty Images

The trade terms are in on the Jadeveon Clowney deal, and the Texans aren’t getting a lot.

Clowney is heading to Seattle, and in return the Seahawks are sending Barkevious Mingo, Jake Martin and a 2020 third-round draft pick to Houston, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Mingo was a high draft pick who never lived up to expectations, and there was talk out of Seattle that he was about to get released after a so-so preseason. Martin was a sixth-round pick last year who had three sacks as a rookie. Both are pass rushers, neither is close to the same kind of pass rusher as Clowney.

The Texans, who currently do not have a general manager, are sure to take plenty of criticism for this deal. Clowney is an elite talent, and the Texans aren’t getting much for him.