Texans getting two players and a third-rounder for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

The Texans are getting three things for one Jadeveon Clowney.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans will receive a third-round pick, and two players in exchange for their franchise-tagged pass-rusher.

While no players have been specified, the Texans clearly need to upgrade their offensive line, and center Justin Britt and tackle Germain Ifedi have been mentioned in previous speculation.

An earlier report said that players still had to pass physicals for the deal to be done, but it appears this one is heading toward completion.

The Seahawks had extra picks from dealing their own tagged pass-rusher (Frank Clark) to the Chiefs.