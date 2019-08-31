Texans trade for running back Carlos Hyde

Getty Images

The Texans were reportedly cutting former third-round pick Martinas Rankin, but they actually got something of value for him instead.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans traded Rankin to the Chiefs for running back Carlos Hyde.

That’s much better than taking a sack of beans in exchange for franchise-tagged pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, and offers some help for an immediate need.

The Texans were short in the backfield after losing Lamar Miller to a torn ACL, and Hyde gives them a complement to Duke Johnson.