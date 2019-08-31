The Scottish Hammer wins the Browns punting job

Getty Images

The Browns will have a new punter to open the 2019 season.

According to multiple reports, the team has told Jamie Gillan that he’s won the job after competing with Britton Colquitt over the course of the summer.

Gillan signed with the team in April as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He was born in England and grew up in Scotland, which earned him the nickname of “The Scottish Hammer” and the nickname gave him a higher profile than most undrafted punters enjoy.

Colquitt has had a long run of success as an NFL punter and he may not have to wait long to continue in that role with another team.