Vikings acquire CB Mark Fields from Chiefs

Getty Images

The Vikings and Chiefs have hooked up for a trade ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline to drop to 53 players.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are sending cornerback Mark Fields to Minnesota. There’s no word on the compensation coming back to Kansas City.

Fields, who is the son of former NFL linebacker Mark Fields, was signed by the Chiefs after going undrafted earlier this year. He played in 47 games over four years at Clemson and was used mostly as a reserve in the defensive backfield.

The Vikings came into the weekend with nine cornerbacks on their 90-man roster. The move for Fields shows they weren’t satisfied with that group with the start of the regular season around the corner.