Vikings cut Laqoun Treadwell as they get to 53

The Vikings couldn’t find a taker for wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, so they just cut him.

The former first-rounder was among their moves this afternoon to get to the 53-man roster limit.

The Vikings waived the following players: Defensive end Ade Aruna (Injured), wide receiver Jeff Badet, fullback Khari Blasingame, quarterback Jake Browning, linebacker Reshard Cliett, tackle Aviante Collins, defensive tackle Curtis Cothran, wide receiver Davion Davis, linebacker Devante Downs, center Cornelius Edison, running back De’Angelo Henderson, tight end Cole Hikutini, wide receiver Alexander Hollins, cornerback Craig James, defensive end Stacy Keely, center John Keenoy, linebacker Greer Martini, cornerback Nate Meadors, wide receiver Dillon Mitchell ,tackle Storm Norton, defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo, defensive end Anree Saint-Amour, defensive end Karter Schult, quarterback Kyle Sloter, linebacker Cameron Smith, safety Derron Smith, cornerback Duke Thomas, punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik, tackle Nate Wozniak, safety Isaiah Wharton (Injured), and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra.

Cornerback Holton Hill was placed on reserve/suspended, tight end David Morgan on reserve/physically unable to perform, and defensive end Tashawn Bower was placed on reserve/non-football injury.