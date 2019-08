Getty Images

The Vikings expected tight end David Morgan to return in time for training camp. He didn’t.

Morgan still isn’t healthy after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason.

The Vikings are placing Morgan on the physically unable to perform list, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. He will need at least six weeks before he can practice.

Minnesota also is cutting tight end Cole Hikutini, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings are deep at the position.