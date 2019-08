Getty Images

There simply wasn’t a slot for Kyle Sloter in Minnesota.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings will release their third quarterback today if they are unable to trade him.

(Also, attention NFL, if you want Kyle Sloter, call now.)

Sloter played well in the preseason, but the Vikings appear content with just Sean Mannion behind starter Kirk Cousins. They’re also going to cut rookie Jake Browning, with an eye toward bringing him back to the practice squad.