Vikings waive Kaare Vedvik

Getty Images

The Vikings sent a fifth-round pick to the Ravens a few weeks ago to acquire kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik.

That is not looking like a very bright decision on Saturday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have waived Vedvik.

Kicker Dan Bailey and punter Matt Wile were both on the roster when the Vikings traded for Vedvik and remain on the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Vedvik missed three field goals in his two preseason appearances for the Vikings and one of his punts was returned for a touchdown during the team’s final preseason outing.

Pelissero adds that a return to the practice squad could be in the cards for Vedvik, who performed well for the Ravens last year and prior to the trade this year. He’s subject to waivers, although his work for the Vikings may not leave many teams clamoring to see if the last few weeks were just a blip.