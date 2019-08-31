Washington plans to release Josh Doctson

Getty Images

In the first round of the 2016 draft, three consecutive receivers were picked in the 20s. Two are expected to be cut today. One is apparently close to happening.

Mike Jones of USA Today reports that Washington plans to cut receiver Josh Doctson.

Washington drafted Doctson after flip-flopping picks with the Texans. Houston drafted receiver Will Fuller, and Washington went with Doctson.

The former TCU wideout has been a disappointment through three NFL seasons. He barely played as a rookie, and he generated 502 and 532 receiving yards in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Washington had tried to trade Doctson but could find no takers. He’s due to earn a base salary of $1.82 million this year, $1.2 million of which is fully guaranteed.

The Vikings are expected to release on Saturday the very next pick in the 2016 draft — receiver Laquon Treadwell. Combined, Fuller, Doctson, and Treadwell don’t come close to the career production of receiver Michael Thomas, who was taken by the Saints that year in round two.