Washington waives Samaje Perine

Repeatedly being praised by Washington coach Jay Gruden apparently is the kiss of death.

Running back Samaje Perine, about whom Gruden gushed on multiple occasions during the 2019 preseason, has been waived by the team, per multiple reports.

As a true freshman at Oklahoma five years ago, Perine rushed for 427 yards. In one game. He has 635 in two full NFL seasons.

Perine will be available on waivers, and multiple teams could be interested. The move solidifies Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice as the top two options at tailback in Washington.