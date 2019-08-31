What’s next for LeSean McCoy?

Getty Images

Cut by the Bills, running back LeSean McCoy becomes a free agent for the first time in his career. So what happens now?

The Texans presumably will call, quickly. Last Saturday, they lost Lamar Miller for the year to a torn ACL.

But there could be interest elsewhere. Although the Eagles have a crowded house in the backfield, there’s been a sense that they’re trying to get the post-Chip Kelly band back together in Philly, with DeSean Jackson back in the fold.

Another team to watch could be the Chiefs, where the man who drafted McCoy is the head coach — and where the team may or may not be all in with Damien Williams, who took over after the release of Kareem Hunt.

The Andy Reid connection could get Jon Gruden interested in Oakland, where McCoy could complement rookie Josh Jacobs. Or maybe the Chargers, where Melvin Gordon is holding out.

Or maybe the Cowboys, who have put all eggs in the Tony Pollard basket. A few weeks back, Charean Williams mentioned McCoy as a possible trade target for the Cowboys. Now, they can get him with no compensation to any other team.

Another option for McCoy would be to wait. Eventually, someone else will be injured. And that player’s team will then want to land a guy like McCoy.

Bottom line? There will be some demand for McCoy, but there should be a caveat: 514 yards and 3.2 yards per carry in 14 games played last year.