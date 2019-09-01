Bill Belichick doesn’t rule out a Brian Hoyer return

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Somewhat surprisingly, the Patriots dumped quarterback Brian Hoyer on Saturday, leaving a rookie as the backup to Tom Brady. Somewhat not surprisingly, coach Bill Belichick publicly offered no real insight on the decision, or on the possibility of whether Hoyer’s absence is permanent or potentially temporary.

That said, Belichick did not rule out a return by Hoyer to the team he re-joined in 2017, after Jimmy Garoppolo was shipped to San Francisco.

I thought both players played well in camp,” Belichick told Mike Petraglia of CLNSMedia regarding Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I like both players. In the end, there are a number of considerations that you have to make . . . it’s a long season, so we’ll see what happens.”

Because Hoyer isn’t subject to waivers, he has freedom to go wherever he wants. Or nowhere, sitting tight and waiting for the Patriots to bring him back if/when the need arises or the numbers allow it.

Meanwhile, the XFL should be paying attention to this one. At a time when Commissioner Oliver Luck had been eyeballing the ho-hum competition between Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch in Seattle (they both lost, at least for now), Luck should turn his eyes to Hoyer, who has 37 career NFL starts and who has played well when healthy.

3 responses to “Bill Belichick doesn’t rule out a Brian Hoyer return

  1. Easy explanation. Saturday cut Hoyer to get under the 53 man limit; after 4 PM Sunday put another player who can return from injured reserve on IR then rehire Hoyer. Belichick is just playing the system. The alternative explanation is that Hoyer will be resigned after the first game so his salary is not guaranteed, but that doesn’t sound like something Belichick would do to a loyal guy like Hoyer. If Miami had any smarts they would try to get Hoyer to sign with them and cut Fitzpatrick. Hoyer is an expert in the system Miami is installing and is the perfect mentor for Rosen (as opposed to a competitor like Fitzpatrick) or whoever they sign next year.

  2. Hoyer is good backup. He’s also credited with deciphering the Rams offense for the Pats D. And he was the last QB in Cleveland to be comfortably above .500 (10-6 over 2 seasons) – so of course the Browns dumped him in favor of Manziel. And Kyle Shanahan was so disgusted that Browns wanted Johnny Football that he quit – the factory of sadness was in full flow.

