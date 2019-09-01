Bills re-sign Kurt Coleman, place Jason Croom on IR

Getty Images

Gone yesterday, back today.

The Bills have re-signed safety Kurt Coleman after releasing him this weekend.

The nine-year veteran initially signed with the Bills as training camp opened after Rafael Bush announced his retirement. He will provide proven depth at safety behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Coleman played 16 games for the Saints last season and spent the previous three years with the Panthers, who also formerly employed Bills head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane.

The Bills placed tight end Jason Croom on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Croom has dealt with a hamstring injury since the first week of organized team activities. He played in the final preseason game.

Croom played 15 games last season, making 22 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown.