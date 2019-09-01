Brandon Beane on LeSean McCoy: We wish him the best, unless we play him

Getty Images

Not long ago, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane insisted that running back LeSean McCoy was in the team’s plans. Now? Not.

On Sunday, Beane met with the media for the first time since terminating McCoy’s contract.

“I mean he’s probably a Hall of Fame player, right there at it and I think that’s a great fit for him,” Beane said regarding McCoy’s ability to quickly land on his feet in Kansas City. “Not knowing everything but knowing Coach Reid and I know Brett Veach, the G.M., and he had a past relationship. Wish him the best. He’s going into a team that, I know they have a lot of high expectations and I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to what they’re doing. We truly wish him the best, unless we play him.”

In July, Beane made it clear that McCoy was in the team’s plans. It’s still not clear what happened since then. Did McCoy’s performance dip? Did Devin Singletary show the Bills enough? Does Frank Gore have more in the tank than the Bills thought?

Beane, in a Saturday media session that wasn’t videotaped or transcribed by the team, reportedly declined to explain why McCoy wasn’t asked to take a pay cut.

“I don’t really want to get into it, but no,” Beane said, confirming that the Bills didn’t ask McCoy to take less. “We did check around with some teams. Again, this gives him a chance to kind of choose his destination as well, which I think he’s earned that right as well.”

He parlayed that right into a fresh start with the coach who drafted him on a team that is close to being a Super Bowl participant, and possibly a Super Bowl champion.