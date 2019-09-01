Broncos claim Brandon Allen, three others

Getty Images

The Broncos were in need of a backup quarterback and they found one on the waiver wire.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have claimed former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Brandon Allen off of waivers. Allen was a needed addition as the Broncos cut Kevin Hogan on Saturday and are placing second-round pick Drew Lock on injured reserve Sunday.

Allen was a 2016 sixth-round pick in Jacksonville and landed with the Rams as a waiver claim in 2017. He has never played in the regular season, but did play against and apparently impress the Broncos this preseason.

The Broncos also claimed tight end/fullback Andrew Beck, center Corey Levin and wide receiver Diontae Spencer. Beck spent the summer with the Patriots while Levin was with the Titans and Spencer was in Pittsburgh. Spencer also has returning experience from his time in the CFL.

Tight end Jake Butt and running back Theo Riddick are also headed to injured reserve, which leaves the Broncos with one corresponding move to make.