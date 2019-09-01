Broncos to put Drew Lock, two others on IR today

Getty Images

The Broncos obviously have some roster work to do today, as they have one healthy quarterback on the roster.

And they’re going to need another one for at least eight weeks.

Broncos boss John Elway told reporters last night that rookie quarterback Drew Lock would be placed on injured reserve today because of his preseason thumb injury. That will keep him from practicing for at least six weeks and out of at least eight games, so they’ll have to find a backup for Joe Flacco since they released Kevin Hogan yesterday.

“It’s not a year off for him,” Elway said of Lock, via Kyle Fredickson of the Denver Post. “He’s going to be able to do everything other than being on the football field. And he’ll be able to work on his own and do some different things there, too. I expect him to continue to work hard and get a good feel with everything and keep learning with the offense, understand what he’s doing there and be right in the middle of everything.”

Elway also said that tight end Jake Butt and running back Theo Riddick would join Lock on injured reserve today, giving them three roster spots to add, in addition to any shuffling they may want to do with waiver claims.