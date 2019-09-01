Browns claim Malik Jefferson, KhaDarel Hodge and Ricky Seals-Jones

Getty Images

After making cuts to get to 53 players on Saturday, Browns General Manager John Dorsey said at a press conference that he would “pick up those stones” and see if any players dropped by other teams could improve Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns aren’t as high in the waiver order as they’ve been in recent seasons, but Dorsey was able to find three players who fit the bill. Linebacker Malik Jefferson, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are the new faces in Cleveland.

Jefferson was a third-round pick of the Bengals last season and played in 12 games as a rookie. Hodge is also heading into his second season and had two catches for 17 yards after making the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Seals-Jones spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and caught 46 passes for 544 yards and four touchdowns. David Njoku, Demetrius Harris and Pharaoh Brown were the tight ends to make it onto the initial 53-man roster.