Cardinals sign Cassius Marsh, place Robert Alford on IR

The Cardinals announced they signed free agent linebacker Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract Sunday. They placed cornerback Robert Alford on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Alford broke his tibia in practice last month. He will have to miss at least the first eight games before returning.

The Seahawks cut Marsh after trading for Jadeveon Clowney.

Marsh is a five-year NFL veteran who has played with Seattle (2014-16, ‘17), New England (2017) and San Francisco (2017-18). He has appeared in 68 games with five starts and has 103 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Marsh, 27, entered the league with the Seahawks as a fourth-round selection in 2014.

The Cardinals also announced seven additions to the practice squad: Quarterback Drew Anderson, linebacker Dante Booker, cornerback Nate Brooks, tight end Darrell Daniels, linebacker Vontarrius Dora, receiver A.J. Richardson and tight end Caleb Wilson.