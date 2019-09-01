Cody Core, Eric Smith join Giants as waiver claims

Getty Images

The Giants won’t have wide receiver Golden Tate for the first four weeks of the regular season and that may have impacted their decision to add another wide receiver to the roster on Sunday.

The team claimed former Bengals wideout Cody Core off of waivers. The 2016 sixth-round pick has 30 catches for 360 yards and a touchdown in 35 career games. He’s also seen a lot of special teams work in addition to his time on offense.

Alonzo Russell was one of the wideouts to make it through the cut to 53 players, but multiple reports say he’s been waived to make room for Core. He joins Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Darius Slayton and Russell Shepard in the current receiving corps.

The Giants also claimed offensive lineman Eric Smith. He was cut by the Jets on Saturday and the Giants cut Brian Mihalik to open a roster spot for him.