Cody Whitehair signs five-year extension with Bears

Getty Images

Bears left guard Cody Whitehair will open the new season with new long-term job security.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Whitehair has agreed to a five-year contract extension. The total value of the extension is $52.5 million and comes with $27.5 million guaranteed money.

Whitehair was a second-round pick in 2016 and was headed into the final year of his rookie deal. He’s started every game that the Bears have played since he arived in Chicago and he was selected to the Pro Bowl last season, which led many to think that a deal would be coming his way at some point this year.

With Whitehair’s extension done, the Bears now have all of their starting offensive linemen under contract through 2020.