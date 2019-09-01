Demaryius Thomas could end up back in Denver

Getty Images

Nearly a decade after arriving in Denver as a first-round pick, receiver Demaryius Thomas could be coming back.

Per a league source, the Broncos could be bringing Thomas back to town.

If it happens, Thomas will be working for a new coaching staff in a new offense. But plenty of other things will be familiar to the man who played for the Broncos until he was traded during the 2018 season to the Texans.

Thomas, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon last year while playing for Houston, was cut on Saturday by the Patriots. In 10 NFL seasons, Thomas has caught 688 passes for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.

If Thomas returns, one of the Denver receivers who made the initial 53-man roster would be in danger of being released. The current depth chart consists of Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick, Juwann Renfree, and River Cracraft.