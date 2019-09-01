DeShone Kizer to Raiders

Getty Images

Yesterday the Raiders kept three quarterbacks on their active roster. Today they’ve added a fourth.

DeShone Kizer, waived by the Packers on Saturday, was claimed by the Raiders on Sunday.

Presumably that means one of the backups kept on the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster, Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman, is on the way out.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, then an ESPN analyst, interviewed Kizer for a pre-draft feature in 2017 and said at the time that he didn’t think Kizer was worth a first-round draft pick.

“I did like his obvious size and the strength of his arm is impressive,” Gruden said of Kizer. “Would I use a first round pick on him? Probably not. I don’t think the body of work is complete. There are some things that he’s got to resolve in terms of end-of-game situations, winning, there’s some things he’s still a little rough around the edges. From a talent standpoint he’s got a lot of ability. He’s athletic, he’s tough and he’s got a cannon for an arm. I do think I would probably have a hard time taking him in the first round this year.”

Now Gruden likes Kizer enough to think he’s worth a roster spot, as one of the backups behind Derek Carr.