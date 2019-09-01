Dez Bryant hopes to return to the NFL in mid-October

Getty Images

Dez has caught it. And it is his desire to play football again.

Little more than a month after receiver Dez Bryant said he had no interest in playing football, he’s planning a comeback.

Bryant tells Jane Slater of the NFL that he’s hoping to return to the NFL in the middle of October.

Last year, Bryant signed with the Saints in early November, after being cut by the Cowboys in April. He tore an Achilles tendon in his first practice with his new team.

The next question becomes whether someone is interested in signing Bryant. There’s much less of a sense that teams are clamoring for him this year, but that’s possibly because there has been no indication that he’s coming back. Now that he’s in play, teams can start exploring whether to try to land him.

A first-round pick in 2010, Bryant was a fixture in Dallas for eight seasons. With teams like the Giants and Washington needing help at the position, maybe Bryany will be back in the NFC East.