Eagles add quarterback Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad

Getty Images

The Eagles quickly gave up on fifth-round quarterback Clayton Thorson. And he apparently won’t be getting a chance to prove himself via the team’s practice squad, at least not for now.

Former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta has signed with Philadelphia’s practice squad, according to Lauletta’s agent, Mike McCartney.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Lauletta failed last October to follow the top lesson learned by Baker Mayfield in college.

Lauletta appeared in two regular-season games last year, generating a passer rating of 0.0 thanks to five passes, no completions, and one interception.

Thorson will now look for his next NFL opportunity. If there is one.