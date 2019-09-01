Eagles expect Fletcher Cox in lineup for Week One

Getty Images

The Eagles’ initial 53-man roster includes four defensive tackles, which is usually the number of players the team has active at the position on gameday.

One of those four is Fletcher Cox, who has done limited work this summer as he makes his way back from offseason foot surgery. At a press conference on Saturday after the roster was set, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman was asked if keeping four defensive tackles meant the team expected Cox to play against Washington.

“Yes, I this I that would be fair,” Roseman said. “I was trying to think of something funnier, but I didn’t have anything.”

Malik Jackson, Timmy Jernigan and Hassan Ridgeway round out the defensive tackle group.

Treyvon Hester was let go and Roseman called Hester “a hard cut” because he’s an NFL-caliber player. If someone agrees, Hester is likely to be claimed on Sunday as teams continue to churn their rosters ahead of Week One.