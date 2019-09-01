Eric Reid fined for hit on Ben Watson

Getty Images

When Panthers safety Eric Reid took a cheap shot at Patriots tight end Ben Watson in their teams’ preseason game, it immediately raised questions about whether it was personal and intentional. The NFL seemed to accept Reid’s denial.

Reid was fined $10,527 for the hit, which is an amount commensurate with an ordinary unnecessary roughness hit. If the league had believed Reid set out to hurt Watson, the punishment likely would have been more severe.

Watson and Reid have had a personal beef over the Players Coalition, which Watson has supported and Reid has decried.

Reid will be on the field in Week One; Watson is suspended for the first four games of the season for a violation of the league’s PED policy.