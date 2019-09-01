Giants put Sam Beal on injured reserve, sign Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

Cornerback Sam Beal didn’t play any regular season games during his rookie season and it will be at least eight weeks before he plays any games in his second season.

Beal hurt his hamstring this summer and the Giants announced that he’s been placed on injured reserve on Sunday. He will be eligible to be designated for return after six weeks and can’t play until eight weeks have passed.

The Giants took Beal in the third round of the supplemental draft last year, but a shoulder injury kept him out of action.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson was signed to fill Beal’s spot on the 53-man roster. He was cut loose by the Jets as they dropped to 53 players.

The Giants also announced that they’ve signed defensive tackle Chris Slayton, offensive lineman Evan Brown, running back Jon Hilliman, wide receiver Reggie White, Jr., tight end C.J. Conrad, defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, linebacker Jake Carlock and linebacker Josiah Tauaefa to their practice squad.