Inside the Myles Jack deal

The busiest transactional day of the year included news of a new deal for a linebacker who, like Jaylon Smith of the Cowboys, had a knee issue keep him from getting a big payday in 2016.

On Saturday, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack got his big payday. And how.

Here are the full details of a four-year extension signed Saturday by the player who has become, in many ways, the heart and soul of the Jacksonville defense.

1. Signing bonus: $12 million.

2. 2019 base salary: $1.313787 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 base salary: $12.75 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2021 base salary: $9.5 million, $7 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2020 (not 2021) league year.

5. 2022 base salary: $10.5 million.

6. 2023 base salary: $11.25 million.

7. Workout bonuses: $250,000 per year, from 2020 through 2023.

8. Pro bowl Incentives: $125,000 per year, from 2020 through 2023.

9. 2023 escalator: Up to $400,000, based on Jack making the Pro Bowl and the Jaguars making the playoffs from 2019 through 2022, with $100,000 in 2023 escalators triggered each time that happens.

The deal pays out $26.06 million in full guarantees at signing, which is second only to Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley among inside linebackers. Also, the full vesting of the 2021 guarantee in March of 2020 means that Jack either will have $33.06 million fully guaranteed within six months or he’ll get $26.06 million for one year.

Throw in the extra $2.5 million in 2021 salary, and Jack is looking at, as a practical matter, $35.56 million in hand for the next three years. Or $33.06 million for two years or, again, $26.06 million for one year.

The $57 million in new money ($14.25 million average) is the third highest among inside linebackers, and he gets $15.2 million over the first three years. The average at signing is $11.66 million per year.

The deal also includes no per-game roster bonuses (unlike the vast majority of veteran deals), which means that nothing is tied to Jack’s ability to suit up and play on any or every given Sunday.

For the Jaguars, signing Jack now frees up the franchise tag for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in 2020, if they choose to do that either to keep him for another year or to accomplish the Dee Ford/Frank Clark-style tag and trade.