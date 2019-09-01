Jachai Polite unclaimed on waivers, heads to Seahawks’ practice squad

Getty Images

How bad a third-round draft pick was Jets linebacker Jachai Polite? So bad that not only did he not make the Jets’ roster, but no one else wants him on the 53-man roster, either.

Polite went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

That’s a stunning fall for a player who was drafted with the 68th overall pick in April. Usually players drafted among the Top 100 or so picks are virtually guaranteed to make the 53-man roster, and those who don’t make it usually get picked up by another team on waivers.

The good news for Polite is that he will have a job: The Seahawks are putting him on the practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. So Polite may still have an NFL career ahead of him. Even if his career is off to just about the worst start that a third-round pick could have.