Kyle Sloter joining Cardinals’ practice squad

Quarterback Kyle Sloter had a choice of where he went next. He chose the Cardinals, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Six teams, including the Lions, showed interest in signing Sloter, per Tomasson.

The Vikings cut Sloter on Saturday, keeping Sean Mannion as the backup to Kirk Cousins. Minnesota signed undrafted rookie Jake Browning to the practice squad Sunday.

Sloter was on the Vikings’ practice squad for one game in 2017 before being promoted to the active roster. He spent all of last season on the Vikings’ 53-player roster.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.