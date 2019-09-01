Kyle Sloter joining Cardinals’ practice squad

Posted by Charean Williams on September 1, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT
Quarterback Kyle Sloter had a choice of where he went next. He chose the Cardinals, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Six teams, including the Lions, showed interest in signing Sloter, per Tomasson.

The Vikings cut Sloter on Saturday, keeping Sean Mannion as the backup to Kirk Cousins. Minnesota signed undrafted rookie Jake Browning to the practice squad Sunday.

Sloter was on the Vikings’ practice squad for one game in 2017 before being promoted to the active roster. He spent all of last season on the Vikings’ 53-player roster.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

  2. The Vikings may come to regret cutting him. There was a little Tarkington in him and a little Favre too. He never gave up on a play. I wish him luck, he looked like a player.

  3. I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life. But they never gave this kid a real shot despite consistently outperforming the other backups – and it wasn’t even close. I sincerely hopes he comes back some day and smokes the Vikings. But the reality is, Zimmer will be long gone by that time.

  5. Maybe choosing Cardinals says something about Sloter…..they’re set for 10-20 yrs with QB (barring injury) …. If he wants to be #1 someday why go to the desert?

  7. Man, it’s hilarious how enamoured a fan base can get with a kid who’s playing against 3rd string nobodies. Sloter didn’t even get claimed off waivers and had to settle for the cardinals practise squad, and there’s people in here thinking he’s going to start one day and “prove the Vikings wrong”. Then again I remember the same things said about Heinicke, Joe Webb and Tyler Thigpen.

  8. So after spending two years on the active roster, he’s going to a practice squad? Didn’t realize that was possible, but I do hope for the best for him.

  9. Defenses are going to have fun chasing Sloter and Murray around for 3 hours, until they get injured anyway.

  11. “Then again I remember the same things said about Heinicke, Joe Webb and Tyler Thigpen.”

    You may have heard that about them but not from me. I stand by what I said, he seems to have that intangible something that makes him a winner. None of those other folks did, nor did they rally their players to score (no-matter how good or bad they were) when the game was on the line. The closest of that group was probably Thigpen but it wasn’t close. I just wonder if Sloter will get a chance out there. I suspect the next time we see him will be next years preseason.

