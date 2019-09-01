Ndamukong Suh fined $21,056 for roughing Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is no stranger to league discipline for on-field actions and he was subjected to some this preseason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Suh has been fined $21,056 for a roughing the passer penalty during the team’s August 23 matchup with the Browns.

Suh shoved Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield threw a short pass to running back Kareem Hunt. Mayfield went to the ground and the Bucs were penalized 15 yards for the infraction.

Suh’s last fine came last December when he was disciplined for a horse collar tackle during a game against the Lions. During his time with the Lions, which ended after the 2014 season, Suh was fined in excess of $400,000.