Panthers release Torrey Smith, claim two wide receivers

Getty Images

The Panthers made some changes to their receiving corps on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has released veteran Torrey Smith. Smith took a pay cut in the spring to stick around in Carolina, but even a reduced price wasn’t enough to save his roster spot for the first week of the regular season.

Smith had 17 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last year.

The Panthers also claimed a pair of wideouts off of waivers. Former Bills receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and former Vikings receiver Brandon Zylstra will be joining the Smith-free receiving corps in Carolina.

McCloud had five catches for 36 yards last season. Zylstra had one catch while mainly playing special teams in 16 games for the Vikings last season.

The Panthers have also claimed defensive back Natrell Jamerson. He was a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Saints, but didn’t make their roster and saw action for the Texans and Packers as a rookie. The Packers made him one of their cuts on Saturday.