Broncos intend to sign Davontae Harris

The Broncos are flying Davontae Harris into Denver tonight with the intention of signing the cornerback to their 53-player roster Monday, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

The Bengals cut Harris on Saturday.

Harris tweeted the news, writing, “I’d like to thank the Bengals for drafting me and giving me an opportunity to grow as a rookie and introduce me to the NFL, but is on to the next stop The Wichita Kid is going to the Broncos.”

Cincinnati made Harris a fifth-round pick in 2018.

He injured his knee in his only special teams snap in the final preseason game in 2018 and went on injured reserve. The Bengals designated him to return, and he played three games as a rookie.

Harris played 15 special teams snaps. He did not play any snaps on defense last season.