Seahawks re-sign Geno Smith

The Seahawks have a backup quarterback.

As expected, the team re-signed Geno Smith a day after releasing him from the roster. That move was a procedural one as the Seahawks were waiting for the Jadeveon Clowney trade to be processed and needed to hold onto Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin until it went through.

The trade became official on Sunday and that allowed Smith to return to his role as the No. 2 quarterback behind Russell Wilson. Smith and Paxton Lynch competed for the job this summer.

The Seahawks also announced that wide receiver Jazz Ferguson, wide receiver Terry Wright, tight end Jacob Hollister, cornerback Simeon Thomas, guard Jordan Roos and tackle Elijah Nkansah have been signed to the practice squad. Previous reports have Jets third-round pick Jachai Polite signing to the squad as well and Curtis Crabtree of PFT reports that guard Kahlil McKenzie, offensive lineman Kyle Fuller and safety Ryan Neal are also signing with the Seahawks.